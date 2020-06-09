Global  

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwideShares The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency. The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with COVID-19 raging in the Americas. And as mass protests for racial justice sweep across the United States and beyond, the United Nations' health agency urged anyone demonstrating to do so safely. The novel coronavirus has killed more than 403,000 people out of at least seven million infected since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News

WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News 03:02

 Supreme Court orders all migrants to be transported home in 15 days, asks States and Centre to streamline process; World health Organisation warns coronavirus situation is 'worsening' globally, after Asia and Europe, now Americas most affected; Mumbai, Delhi may have to start testing only...

