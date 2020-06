Nunavut leaders calling for systemic review of RCMP service in the territory Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A growing number of Nunavut leaders are calling for a territory-wide systemic review of the RCMP after the Legal Services Board of Nunavut revealed more than 30 cases involving alleged police brutality, misconduct and insensitivity against Inuit women. 👓 View full article

