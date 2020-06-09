Global  

OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10

Hindu Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
As per the report, OnePlus Z will start at ₹24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is ₹17,000 less than the base version of the OnePlus 8
