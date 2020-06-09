OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10



Related videos from verified sources One plus unintentionally disables 'X-Ray' filter with an update



Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes



Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with.. Credit: Engadget AOL Duration: 09:58 Published on April 14, 2020

Related news from verified sources OnePlus Will Launch OnePlus Z On July 10 At Rs 24,990: Report The rumor mill is red hot with all the rumors about OnePlus’ upcoming budget smartphone dubbed OnePlus Z. Now, Android Central has revealed that OnePlus Z will...

Fossbytes 22 hours ago





Tweets about this