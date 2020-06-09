Global  

Players must share blame with McGregor, says Dragons chief

The Age Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Speaking for the first time about Paul McGregor's future, new St George Illawarra CEO Ryan Webb opened up on why the embattled coach has been retained.
