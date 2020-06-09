Live Coronavirus Updates: A Warning From the W.H.O.
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Seven million people have been infected worldwide, and new cases hit a high globally on Sunday, according to the W.H.O. Central banks are seeking new tools to offset the downturn.
