barbaradees RT @CourthouseNews: Israeli Model Bar Refaeli Signs Plea Bargain for Tax Evasion https://t.co/BYPFNUR3qR 50 minutes ago 13WHAM Israeli model Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasion https://t.co/GJEvoXzIZW 2 hours ago #IamAntifa RT @AllanMargolin: & yet no one put HER in a choke hold. Anyone wonder why, since it was a LOT more $ than an alleged counterfeit twenty?… 3 hours ago Allan Margolin & yet no one put HER in a choke hold. Anyone wonder why, since it was a LOT more $ than an alleged counterfeit twe… https://t.co/ZroWpscVVH 4 hours ago Michelle Richardson RT @FOXBaltimore: Israeli model Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasion https://t.co/kgSdopXAKF 4 hours ago New York Daily News RT @snydenydn: Bar Refaeli signed a plea bargain agreement, finally bringing an end to a lengthy tax evasion case against the Israeli model… 4 hours ago SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) Bar Refaeli signed a plea bargain agreement, finally bringing an end to a lengthy tax evasion case against the Isra… https://t.co/Fa7cAIhC6R 4 hours ago System Unknown #Israeli model Bar Refaeli signs plea bargain for tax evasion [Federal News Network] https://t.co/xRiaOMihP5 5 hours ago