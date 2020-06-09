Global  

Daniel Radcliffe 'deeply sorry' for J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweets

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Daniel Radcliffe 'deeply sorry' for J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweets"Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe has said he is "deeply sorry" for the "pain" J.K. Rowling's comments may have caused people, after she accused of being transphobic when she posted a controversial tweet about menstruation over the weekend. The 30-year-old star - who played the titular wizard in the movie adaptations of the novels - insisted "transgender women are women" and apologised for the "pain" the 54-year-old author's comments may have caused people, after she reacted to an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more...
