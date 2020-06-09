Daniel Radcliffe 'deeply sorry' for J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweets

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

"Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe has said he is "deeply sorry" for the "pain" J.K. Rowling's comments may have caused people, after she accused of being transphobic when she posted a controversial tweet about menstruation over the weekend. The 30-year-old star - who played the titular wizard in the movie adaptations of the novels - insisted "transgender women are women" and apologised for the "pain" the 54-year-old author's comments may have caused people, after she reacted to an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more...


