President says police will not be defunded as Joe Biden set to attend George Floyd funeral

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
President says police will not be defunded as Joe Biden set to attend George Floyd funeralDonald Trump has dismissed a movement promoted by Black Lives Matter activists and some Democratic lawmakers calling on federal...
News video: Biden says George Floyd 'is going to change the world'

Biden says George Floyd 'is going to change the world' 00:57

 After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met George Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, Biden said in an interview with CBS News, "I think what has happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberty, civil rights."

US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing [Video]

US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing

President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump rules out major police overhaul [Video]

Trump rules out major police overhaul

President Donald Trump has rejected talk of a major overhaul of police in the US, despite a Democratic push for wholesale change. Democrats have called for thorough change following major protests over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump 'appalled' by the defund police movement: WH [Video]

Trump 'appalled' by the defund police movement: WH

U.S. President Donald Trump is "appalled" by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

Trump news – live: President says police will not be defunded as Joe Biden set to attend George Floyd funeral

Follow the latest updates
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters

Joe Biden on why George Floyd's death is a wake-up call to the nation

In an exclusive interview, "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell sat down with former Vice President Joe Biden for the CBS News special, "Justice for All."...
CBS News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReutersNPRSeattle TimesIndependentNYTimes.comDelawareonline

Joe Biden comes out against 'defund the police' push amid mounting attacks from Trump after George Floyd protests

Joe Biden's campaign said the former vice president does not support defunding police in the wake of protests after George Floyd's death.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Independent

