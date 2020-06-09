Global  

Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row

Reuters Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizarding hero in the Harry Potter films, has said "transgender women are women" after an outcry over tweets by author J.K. Rowling criticizing the use of the phrase "people who menstruate".
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Harry Potter star says "transgender women are women" 00:54

 Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizarding hero in the Harry Potter films, has said "transgender women are women" after an outcry over tweets by author J.K. Rowling criticizing the use of the phrase "people who menstruate." Emer McCarthy reports.

