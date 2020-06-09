Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row
Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizarding hero in the Harry Potter films, has said "transgender women are women" after an outcry over tweets by author J.K. Rowling criticizing the use of the phrase "people who menstruate." Emer McCarthy reports.
The 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe posted a lengthy response and apology to controversial tweets posted by author J.K. Rowling last week