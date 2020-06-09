Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row

Connor Finnerty @zackcoolnumber @IsabelV78813794 @austin_head5 @DustinRMcKenzie @TotalToughScene @realDonaldTrump Says the liberal… https://t.co/gOJwOeiSBd 4 hours ago Brett I'm willing to be the number of transwomen Daniel Radcliffe has dated is ZERO! https://t.co/9a1gBLEDTB 5 hours ago cirE Man he's going to be shocked the first time he hooks up with a real woman! https://t.co/WeveNsyuyD 11 hours ago Varun Vijay RT @Gadgets360: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out over author JK Rowling's recent anti-transgender tweets, says 'Transgende… 12 hours ago darwin cabutihan Understand, women are those who menstruate, have ovaries and uterus. They are the ones capable of procreation as in… https://t.co/LzUHNjukUQ 15 hours ago Metricsafrica Harry Potter star says ‘transgender women are women’ after JK Rowling tweet https://t.co/zggoYaDJ6P https://t.co/cXvKaXh2XO 17 hours ago ‘Stine RT @ewnupdates: Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after JK Rowling tweet https://t.co/PXnvnq1ebA https://t.co/6mPkrLojWh 18 hours ago Harry Spotter Harry Potter star says "transgender women are women" https://t.co/rKf2dVlTib #harrypotter 18 hours ago