Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack

Seattle Times Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Japanese carmaker Honda says it has been hit by a cyber attack. The company says in a statement Tuesday that it could “confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network.” The company says there was no information breach, but that it is working to “minimize the impact and […]
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Honda Halts Operations Amid Ransomware Attack

Honda Halts Operations Amid Ransomware Attack 00:19

 The Japanese carmaker has temporarily paused operations following a "snake ransomware" attack that affected production and its consumers and financial services.

