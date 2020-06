Robe Román RT @BillandTedUK: Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Fa… 14 seconds ago

UnDead Mannequin ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Trailer is Excellent, Dude! Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back as everyone’s favorit… https://t.co/WlbYHBqLNU 46 seconds ago

Tom Staniford RT @BillandTedUK: Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Ti… 4 minutes ago

Gustavo MF RT @RottenTomatoes: Whoa! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in a most excellent first trailer for #BillAndTed3 https://t.co/5amJXqFuVP 4 minutes ago

Liam Eversedge RT @SmoothRadio: Excellent! 🎸🤟 Who's going to see #BillAndTed3? https://t.co/SpiVEifYPD 5 minutes ago

Ho Yee Tatt Adison RT @TGVCinemas: Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face… 6 minutes ago