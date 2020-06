Golfer Gary Player gets $5 million in legal dispute with son Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player will get $5 million and the rights to his name and likeness back from a company operated by one of his sons, according to court documents filed in Florida. The 84-year-old golfer and the South Carolina-based Gary Player Group reached a settlement last […] 👓 View full article

