Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attackNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. A statement says the president was admitted to a hospital...
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of heart attack, aged 56

There was speculation about whether the President had in fact died of COVID-19, after his wife earlier contracted the virus.
Brisbane Times

Burundi's Nkurunziza, militia leader turned president, dies aged 55

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has died of a heart attack aged 55, according to a statement released on Tuesday, oversaw a reign of torture, rape and...
Reuters

President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, Dies of Heart Attack

Mr. Nkurunziza ruled the small Central African nation for 15 years with an iron fist, arresting journalists, stifling media outlets and cracking down on the...
NYTimes.com


