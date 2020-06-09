|
|
Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attack
|
|
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. A statement says the president was admitted to a hospital...
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of heart attack, aged 56There was speculation about whether the President had in fact died of COVID-19, after his wife earlier contracted the virus.
Brisbane Times
Burundi's Nkurunziza, militia leader turned president, dies aged 55Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has died of a heart attack aged 55, according to a statement released on Tuesday, oversaw a reign of torture, rape and...
Reuters
President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, Dies of Heart AttackMr. Nkurunziza ruled the small Central African nation for 15 years with an iron fist, arresting journalists, stifling media outlets and cracking down on the...
NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
|