Amazon employee begs customers to search packages for lost engagement ring



Jasmine Paget, an 18-year-old woman who lives in Swansea, U.K., with her fiancé Josh Mannings.was packing Amazon parcels at a fulfillment center in Swansea on June 6 when she realized the rock was..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:58 Published 3 hours ago