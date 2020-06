Mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of Ontario's reopening Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The mayors of Haldimand and Norfolk counties in Ontario sat down for a haircut Tuesday in defiance of the province's regional reopening rollout that excluded their communities. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Bob Cottrell Mayors get haircuts to protest Ont. reopening plan https://t.co/d36p3Kykxb 48 minutes ago Beverly O'Blenis Haldimand, Norfolk mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of reopening https://t.co/bEDIMVvkwP 56 minutes ago TBudd RT @IacovosMichael: “Haldimand, Norfolk mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of reopening”, BUT I haven’t seen any mayo… 3 hours ago OnTheGroundNews.ca Mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of Ontario's reopening: The mayors of Haldimand and Norfol… https://t.co/nqk8bI2sqY 8 hours ago News SummedUp Canada Haldimand, Norfolk mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of reopening https://t.co/tIV1zKB321 10 hours ago Iacovos Michael “Haldimand, Norfolk mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of reopening”, BUT I haven’t seen any… https://t.co/O6QgiilgSh 10 hours ago ken allen RT @CBCHamilton: Haldimand, Norfolk mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of provincial reopening amid #COVID19 pandemic… 13 hours ago CBC Sudbury Haldimand, Norfolk mayors get haircuts to protest exclusion from next stage of reopening https://t.co/INqDz5xDNF 13 hours ago