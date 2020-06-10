Global  

AP sources: MLB players cut to 89 games, want prorated money

Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have moved toward teams but remained far apart economically in their latest proposal for starting the pandemic-delayed season, adamant they receive full prorated salaries while offering to cut the regular season to 89. The proposal by the players’ association, given to Major League Baseball electronically Tuesday evening without a […]
