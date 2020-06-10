AP sources: MLB players cut to 89 games, want prorated money
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have moved toward teams but remained far apart economically in their latest proposal for starting the pandemic-delayed season, adamant they receive full prorated salaries while offering to cut the regular season to 89. The proposal by the players’ association, given to Major League Baseball electronically Tuesday evening without a […]
Patrick Beverley said that if LeBron decides to play, then the season would continue. And according to reports, LeBron does not think playing games will hinder the move for social change, but we still..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:29Published