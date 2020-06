Norm Latham RT @theheraldsun: Autistic teen William Callaghan has been found alive, hours after his emotional mother issued an emotional plea for her “… 2 minutes ago Crotchety & Quavery RT @SBSNews: The mother of missing teen William Callaghan said she "desperately" hopes he will be found on Wednesday, after he became separ… 42 minutes ago NW RT @9NewsSyd: #BREAKING: After spending three days in freezing conditions in Victorian bushland, missing autistic boy William Callaghan has… 1 hour ago Peter Young🇦🇺 RT @theweeklytimes: Autistic teen William Callaghan has been found alive, hours after his emotional mother issued a tearful plea for her “b… 1 hour ago