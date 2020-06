paul holland RT @SkyNews: "This was not a free lunch... it comes at a cost" Chief Exec of the NHS Confederation Niall Dickson says lockdown has come at… 11 seconds ago Nick Faith. RT @TonyRobinsonOBE: BBC News - Coronavirus: NHS waiting list 'could hit 10 million this year' https://t.co/JRIiCZ4wIJ 34 seconds ago Angelo BBC News - Coronavirus: NHS waiting list 'could hit 10 million this year' @10DowningStreet this is ok, isn't it? B… https://t.co/puTdidcpHG 40 seconds ago Michael T. Kennedy RT @Beatthemedian: We keep hearing that the NHS coped with #Covid. Did it hell. Coping isn’t having to cancel everything else. Many more li… 2 minutes ago Michaelbradley1978mb RT @EndUKLockdown1: 'PrOTecT ThE NhS. SaVe LivES.' 10 million expected to be on waiting lists. How many will this kill? The NHS was never… 3 minutes ago philip spike BBC News - Coronavirus: NHS waiting list 'could hit 10 million this year' https://t.co/tqX5IEeCFr 3 minutes ago SkyNews "This was not a free lunch... it comes at a cost" Chief Exec of the NHS Confederation Niall Dickson says lockdown… https://t.co/W7YcbUa9Mp 3 minutes ago Martin Leslie Bell Via @BBCNews ..... #NHS #DigitalHealth Coronavirus: NHS waiting list 'could hit 10 million this year' https://t.co/StzACkHNDW 3 minutes ago