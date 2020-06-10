Jon Ossoff Holds Strong Lead as Georgia Waits for Senate Primary Results Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After a day of chaotic voting, Mr. Ossoff, a 33-year-old Democrat, was well ahead but still facing the possibility of a runoff election for the opportunity to challenge the Republican incumbent, Senator David Perdue. 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published 6 hours ago Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites 01:43 Some voters experienced hours-long waits to cast ballots in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race and the upcoming presidential election, one of five states holding primaries to choose candidates for the White House and Congress. This...

