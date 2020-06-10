Assam: 2 firefighters killed in OIL well fire

Massive fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia on June 10. Fire broke out at the gas well at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire rangers are present at the spot. Gas was leaking from well since couple of weeks....
