Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assam: 2 firefighters killed in OIL well fire

Hindu Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Cause of death is said to be drowning after they jumped into a pond to avoid flames
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia 01:46

 Massive fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia on June 10. Fire broke out at the gas well at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire rangers are present at the spot. Gas was leaking from well since couple of weeks....

Related videos from verified sources

DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

DMK MLA Anbazhagan becomes the first big political leader to die of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu; With nearly 10,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of those who have recovered..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published
Watch: Massive fire at oil well in Assam, CM Sonowal seeks help from IAF [Video]

Watch: Massive fire at oil well in Assam, CM Sonowal seeks help from IAF

A massive fire engulfed the Baghjan oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam's Tinsukia district. Firefighters and the NDRF are already present at the spot...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Massive fire breaks out at Oil India gas well in Assam's Tinsukia [Video]

Massive fire breaks out at Oil India gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. "Well is flowing gas uncontrollably," stated Oil India Ltd on June 08. A team of National Disaster..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well

Firefighters have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse it; the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
Hindu

Assam oil well blowout: Protests by locals hamper control operations

Violent protests by locals around Oil India Limited’s well site at Baghajan, which after a blowout 14 days back and was still throwing out crude and gas back...
IndiaTimes

Assam: Two firefighters dead near oil well that caught fire

Two killed as oil well catches fire in north eastern state Assam
BBC News


Tweets about this

Raj_Bhardwaj17

Rajan Bhardwaj RT @ketan72: Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt https://t.co/yMW3tAl6hy 6 minutes ago

wahida783

Wahida783 RT @htTweets: Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt https://t.co/bqYjqS7tDQ https://t.co/szTGZogWuy 11 minutes ago

imihirverma

Mihir Verma RT @PTI_News: Two Oil India firefighters killed in gas well blowout fire in Assam: company spokesperson 31 minutes ago

Manishshakyawa9

Manish shakyawal Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt https://t.co/zrtxwkoHlg 35 minutes ago

Timo_two

インドのもこもこ BBC India News Assam: Two firefighters dead near oil well that caught fire Two killed as oil we https://t.co/8PkC8dO5FB 41 minutes ago

DeveloperGang

Developer Gang Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt https://t.co/ccmR0WYZTz The gas well had been… https://t.co/wH92FKFfdC 54 minutes ago

iamSick_ular

RED'A'NT RT @Indsamachar: Two firefighters who were engaged in controlling a blaze in #Assam’s Baghjan were killed on Wednesday. Their bodies were f… 1 hour ago

withluvndmishti

Ankita Mandal RT @htTweets: The gas well had been spewing gas and condensate since the blowout began on May 27. https://t.co/bqYjqRPSfg 2 hours ago