Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federer to miss rest of season after further knee operation
BBC News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after having a further operation on his right knee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery 01:34

 Federer announces that he is out for the rest of the 2020 season

Tweets about this

JOYNEWSONTV

JoyNews #JoyNewsToday SPORTS In tennis, Roger Federer will miss the rest of 2020 season after having a further operation… https://t.co/j5jftdIxaS 3 minutes ago

AmoChile73

Jorgeiro #ChileVenceAlCoronavirus RT @BBCSport: Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after having a further operation on his right knee. ➡ https://t.co/pdryq… 5 minutes ago

Heinro

Stash Heinrich Very sorry to hear that, but lets be honest - what season! BBC Sport - Roger Federer to miss rest of 2020 after fu… https://t.co/g6FAgU9mSK 10 minutes ago

OmeikeSunday

Sunday Omeike RT @thecableng: Federer to miss rest of 2020 tennis season after another knee surgery | TheCable https://t.co/lmj6RhRTQc https://t.co/GKO8s… 10 minutes ago

77BlueJays

Ian RT @TwitterMoments: Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season to recover from knee surgery https://t.co/0up2z7jbPn 16 minutes ago

TelyDeb

SaltWire Deb wears a mask for your protection Federer to miss rest of season after second knee op | SaltWire https://t.co/361afm8x9t 21 minutes ago

michaelcollins

michaelcollins Federer won't play again in 2020 even if tennis returns, but says he's not retiring https://t.co/ACJW9wKGpX 23 minutes ago

sltcc

Sydenham Tennis Club Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after having a further knee operation. Federer suffered a "setb… https://t.co/KTRHCLn12t 29 minutes ago