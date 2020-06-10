Europe demands better pandemic plan, as Moscow exits lockdown
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Shares Europe's most powerful countries urged the European Union to better prepare for the next pandemic after chaotic responses to the coronavirus, as Moscow emerged from lockdown despite Russia still being in the grip of a surging epidemic. There should be a "common European approach" to challenges like COVID-19 in future, leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote in a letter and policy paper to the European Union's top official. Europe has been the hardest-hit continent with nearly 185,000 people killed, and the leaders said a lack of coordination had left nations short of crucial medical equipment when the...
Aerial photos show hundreds of customers queuing around the block in the stifling heat to get into Ikea - as stores reopened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Massive lines of people..
Trust in politicians and senior advisers will be crucial for government messaging to hit home as lockdown measures are eased, the regional director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Europe has..
