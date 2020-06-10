Global  

Europe demands better pandemic plan, as Moscow exits lockdown

WorldNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Europe demands better pandemic plan, as Moscow exits lockdownShares Europe's most powerful countries urged the European Union to better prepare for the next pandemic after chaotic responses to the coronavirus, as Moscow emerged from lockdown despite Russia still being in the grip of a surging epidemic. There should be a "common European approach" to challenges like COVID-19 in future, leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote in a letter and policy paper to the European Union's top official. Europe has been the hardest-hit continent with nearly 185,000 people killed, and the leaders said a lack of coordination had left nations short of crucial medical equipment when the...
