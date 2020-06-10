US consumer prices fall 0.1% in May, third straight drop
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after tumbling 0.8% in April and 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce […]
