Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. consumer prices post third straight monthly drop
Reuters Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May and underlying inflation was weak as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Labor Department Reveals Shocking Drop In Key Economic Indicator [Video]

Labor Department Reveals Shocking Drop In Key Economic Indicator

All eyes have turned to the Labor Department's newly released US core consumer price index, which fell 0.4% in April. According to Business Insider, the core CPI excludes food and fuel. It was the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Consumer prices drop by most since 2008 [Video]

Consumer prices drop by most since 2008

U.S. consumer prices plunged in April by the most since the Great Recession. As Fred Katayama reports, a drop in demand for gasoline and services as Americans stayed home during the coronavirus crisis..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat [Video]

Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat

Could a partnership with a consumer data agency help a fast-moving OTT TV service capitalize on an unexpected boom in viewing? Today, Tubi announced it has done a deal with consumer credit profiling..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Consumer Prices Fall for 3rd Month Amid Virus Recession

 U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsmax

Weak demand keeps U.S. inflation subdued

 U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May and underlying inflation was weak as demand for goods and services remained subdued amid a recession...
Reuters

Alert: US consumer prices slide 0.1% in May, third straight drop, as virus sends economy into recession

 WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer prices slide 0.1% in May, third straight drop, as virus sends economy into recession.
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this