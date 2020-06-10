U.S. consumer prices post third straight monthly drop
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 (
4 hours ago)
U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May and underlying inflation was weak as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related videos from verified sources
Labor Department Reveals Shocking Drop In Key Economic Indicator
All eyes have turned to the Labor Department's newly released US core consumer price index, which fell 0.4% in April. According to Business Insider, the core CPI excludes food and fuel. It was the..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published on May 12, 2020
Consumer prices drop by most since 2008
U.S. consumer prices plunged in April by the most since the Great Recession. As Fred Katayama reports, a drop in demand for gasoline and services as Americans stayed home during the coronavirus crisis..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published on May 12, 2020
Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat
Could a partnership with a consumer data agency help a fast-moving OTT TV service capitalize on an unexpected boom in viewing? Today, Tubi announced it has done a deal with consumer credit profiling..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:46 Published on April 15, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this