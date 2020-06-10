Robert Nelson Starbucks closing 200 stores , that's like 1 major cities worth ? https://t.co/31Di0BN4kg 4 minutes ago Filtered News Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic - Breitbart https://t.co/GOHWJNGkn7 5 minutes ago WTHR.com Starbucks took a virus-related revenue hit potentially exceeding $3 billion. https://t.co/P5KKUWvVB4 6 minutes ago Nonecaresabouthetruthwhenthelieismorentertaining RT @8NewsNow: ADJUSTING TO NEW TIMES: Starbucks will close, renovate or move hundreds of its stores in the U.S. and Canada as it adjusts to… 13 minutes ago WSMV News4 Nashville Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic https://t.co/K4jHipUI2U 14 minutes ago 8 News NOW ADJUSTING TO NEW TIMES: Starbucks will close, renovate or move hundreds of its stores in the U.S. and Canada as it… https://t.co/79ywy5sXYU 16 minutes ago Deb Never like their coffee; I support Peets or local, independent places like GoodTown Donuts. This is what happens wh… https://t.co/evDFz0zGDa 27 minutes ago TheTop10News Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic Source: ABC News https://t.co/QUd9lb5VHn 34 minutes ago