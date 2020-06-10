Global  

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Starbucks took a virus-related revenue hit potentially exceeding $3 billion in its third quarter. The brewer said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the virus outbreak also slashed its operating income between $2 billion and $2.2. billion as the virus raged. Starbucks was forced to close its stores to customers, but continued to operate pick-up […]
