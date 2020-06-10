Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liberals push forward with COVID-19 bill despite likely impasse
CBC.ca Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The Liberals are pushing forward with a contentious piece of emergency legislation that would extend COVID-19 aid programs, even though opposition parties appear unlikely to allow it to move forward quickly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 200,000-400,000 will likely be going back to work in the coming weeks, and said business owners need help and guidance as the New York City prepares to reopen.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:08Published
New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks [Video]

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks Governor Andrew Cuomo's new executive order gives establishment owners permission to issue bans. Andrew Cuomo, via Twitter Andrew..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Gov. Wolf Likely To Veto Bill To Reopen Buisnesses [Video]

Gov. Wolf Likely To Veto Bill To Reopen Buisnesses

The Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill that would reopen businesses, but Lt. Governor John Fetterman said the governor is likely to veto the bill, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this

EricaKellyEtob

Erica Kelly RT @PTabasinejad: Liberals push forward with Bill designed to punish people who benefited from CERB. Funny how they never acted when corpo… 1 minute ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "Coronavirus outbreak: Liberals push forward with COVID-19 bill despite likely impasse | FULL #NewsVideo… https://t.co/1FYDhSCnWY 2 minutes ago

nfallslangley

Alison Langley 🇨🇦🇬🇧 RT @NiaFallsReview: Liberals push forward with emergency bill to extend COVID-19 aid programs; Cases rising among young people in GTA hotsp… 9 minutes ago

570NEWS

570 NEWS - Kitchener Liberals push forward with COVID-19 bill despite likely impasse https://t.co/HNBQFo6sdb https://t.co/qUBFpV6D4f 10 minutes ago

NiaFallsReview

Niagara Falls Review Liberals push forward with emergency bill to extend COVID-19 aid programs; Cases rising among young people in GTA h… https://t.co/rGI4HX9ZPe 11 minutes ago

MJosling53

MJosling RT @CBCAlerts: More @CBCNews: Liberals push forward with COVID-19 bill despite likely impasse. https://t.co/wBZzMYNgwE 12 minutes ago

DynamiteScott

TRA$H Factory 📼 RT @NEWS957: Liberals push forward with COVID-19 bill despite likely impasse. https://t.co/qlAmCLAhva 36 minutes ago

SamanthasLaw

Velvet Martin Liberals push forward with COVID-19 bill despite likely impasse | National Newswatch: https://t.co/CxTw3iiHHF 37 minutes ago