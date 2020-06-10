Global  

Starbucks sees $3.2 billion coronavirus hit, expands new ‘pickup’ cafe format
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Starbucks expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as $3.2 billion, dragging down the coffee chain’s performance as it sees a recovery stretching into next year. The Seattle-based company, which like other restaurants has had a difficult time offering guidance, said Wednesday it expects to report an adjusted loss of […]
