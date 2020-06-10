Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: 'Earlier lockdown would have halved death toll'
BBC News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Former government adviser Prof Neil Ferguson was giving evidence to a committee of MPs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Deaths 'could have been halved' with earlier lockdown

Deaths 'could have been halved' with earlier lockdown 00:41

 Former Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson has told the Science and Technology Committee that if the UK had introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, the death toll may have been reduced "by at least a half". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow...

Related videos from verified sources

Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown [Video]

Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown

The number of deaths from coronavirus could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier, an expert who advised the Government on restrictions has said. Neil Ferguson, professor of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,128 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,128

The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,128 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
California And Arizona Face Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Cities Reopen [Video]

California And Arizona Face Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Cities Reopen

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in parts of California and the U.S. Southwest. According to Reuters, Arizona has had to reactivate its emergency plan for medical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

New York City exits coronavirus lockdown but enters a new crisis

New York City exits coronavirus lockdown but enters a new crisis (CNN)After 78 days of coronavirus stay-at-home orders and a death toll larger than all but six countries, New York City begins to reopen Monday. Now, New York...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndependentWales Online

Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll passes 30,000

 The figures come as some Brazilian states emerge from quarantine, despite WHO warnings. Elsewhere, Japan is reintroducing lockdown measures, urging people to...
Deutsche Welle

Pakistan reports record 4,896 coronavirus infections, COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,838

 It was the third consecutive day when a record number of cases were reported in Pakistan after the Eid holidays and easing of lockdown restrictions at the end of...
Hindu Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

jacey45

janet cummings RT @NHSMillion: This is shocking and unforgivable Prof Neil Ferguson says if the UK had entered lockdown a week earlier the total number o… 3 seconds ago

michliljones

Michelle Lockdown A Week Earlier Would Have Halved UK Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Neil Ferguson | HuffPost UK and the gover… https://t.co/Z6OUE3uo99 8 seconds ago

dhemps

Diane Hempsall RT @DoubleDownNews: If UK had introduced lockdown a week earlier, death toll would've been reduced by at least half, Professor Neil Ferguso… 28 seconds ago

ChristineH_2017

Christine Hart 🏳️‍🌈 Coronavirus: 'Earlier lockdown would have halved death toll' https://t.co/ziCcSxJOFH 30 seconds ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Coronavirus: ‘Earlier lockdown would have halved death toll’ https://t.co/SrtHFIjLZa 1 minute ago

2019Coronavirus

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus) Coronavirus: 'Earlier lockdown would have halved death toll' https://t.co/X69OQj234h 1 minute ago