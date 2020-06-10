Coronavirus: 'Earlier lockdown would have halved death toll'

Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown



The number of deaths from coronavirus could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier, an expert who advised the Government on restrictions has said. Neil Ferguson, professor of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 20 minutes ago

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,128



The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,128 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago