UK scientist: Week earlier lockdown could have halved deaths
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () LONDON (AP) — A scientist whose modeling helped set Britain’s coronavirus strategy said Tuesday that the country’s death toll could have been cut in half if lockdown had been introduced a week earlier. Britain has the second-highest confirmed death toll in the world from COVID-19, at more than 41,000. Including cases where coronavirus was suspected […]
Former Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson has told the Science and Technology Committee that if the UK had introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, the death toll may have been reduced "by at least a half".