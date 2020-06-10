Janet T-Tremaine Palharri commented on MailOnline: If this guy has a model saying water is wet I would want to check https://t.co/yyhFBlMsK1 1 minute ago Daily UK News Feed RT @DailyMailUK: Beleaguered Boris Johnson says it is 'too early to judge' success of UK's coronavirus battle https://t.co/aGf91aS3iT 2 minutes ago Pilar Fernandez UK lockdown a week earlier could have halved Covid-19 deaths, scientist says https://t.co/6v6vDG1SZW 2 minutes ago NWSentinel2 UK scientist: Week earlier lockdown could have halved deaths https://t.co/ENTN4AQn3p 2 minutes ago Annahar English #UK scientist: Week earlier lockdown could have halved deaths https://t.co/HJgBx6bPtL 3 minutes ago Janet T-Tremaine Michael Stewart 70 commented on MailOnline: The man who said 500k deaths.F.... idiot.More people will die because o… https://t.co/W3udxDu4Oa 3 minutes ago Jacqueline Marsden RT @CockertonMark: Government (esp. Johnson) must be held to account for the decision to put profit over people leading to 25,000 unnecessa… 4 minutes ago Janet T-Tremaine Cuzkev commented on MailOnline: Well, we will never actually know for sure so what on earth is the point of wasting… https://t.co/LnuAw2N3rv 4 minutes ago