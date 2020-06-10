Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK scientist: Week earlier lockdown could have halved deaths
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — A scientist whose modeling helped set Britain’s coronavirus strategy said Tuesday that the country’s death toll could have been cut in half if lockdown had been introduced a week earlier. Britain has the second-highest confirmed death toll in the world from COVID-19, at more than 41,000. Including cases where coronavirus was suspected […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Deaths 'could have been halved' with earlier lockdown

Deaths 'could have been halved' with earlier lockdown 00:41

 Former Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson has told the Science and Technology Committee that if the UK had introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, the death toll may have been reduced "by at least a half". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow...

Related videos from verified sources

Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown [Video]

Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown

The number of deaths from coronavirus could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier, an expert who advised the Government on restrictions has said. Neil Ferguson, professor of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Publican is paid a visit from friendly magpie [Video]

Publican is paid a visit from friendly magpie

This is the moment a publican was paid a visit from a friendly magpie on the anniversary of her partner's death. Claudia Kahler, 55, was greeted by the sociable bird as she woke up last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
U.S. Could’ve Prevented 83% of U.S. COVID-19 Deaths If Self-Isolation Began 2 Weeks Earlier: Report [Video]

U.S. Could’ve Prevented 83% of U.S. COVID-19 Deaths If Self-Isolation Began 2 Weeks Earlier: Report

83% of deaths reportedly could have been prevented by a March 1st lockdown start.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

T21Jan

Janet T-Tremaine Palharri commented on MailOnline: If this guy has a model saying water is wet I would want to check https://t.co/yyhFBlMsK1 1 minute ago

daily_uk_news

Daily UK News Feed RT @DailyMailUK: Beleaguered Boris Johnson says it is 'too early to judge' success of UK's coronavirus battle https://t.co/aGf91aS3iT 2 minutes ago

pilaraymara

Pilar Fernandez UK lockdown a week earlier could have halved Covid-19 deaths, scientist says https://t.co/6v6vDG1SZW 2 minutes ago

NWSentinel2

NWSentinel2 UK scientist: Week earlier lockdown could have halved deaths https://t.co/ENTN4AQn3p 2 minutes ago

AnnaharEn

Annahar English #UK scientist: Week earlier lockdown could have halved deaths https://t.co/HJgBx6bPtL 3 minutes ago

T21Jan

Janet T-Tremaine Michael Stewart 70 commented on MailOnline: The man who said 500k deaths.F.... idiot.More people will die because o… https://t.co/W3udxDu4Oa 3 minutes ago

penistonepies

Jacqueline Marsden RT @CockertonMark: Government (esp. Johnson) must be held to account for the decision to put profit over people leading to 25,000 unnecessa… 4 minutes ago

T21Jan

Janet T-Tremaine Cuzkev commented on MailOnline: Well, we will never actually know for sure so what on earth is the point of wasting… https://t.co/LnuAw2N3rv 4 minutes ago