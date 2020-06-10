Global  

Just 27% of Americans think President Donald Trump is a religious man, poll finds
USATODAY.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Two out of five Evangelicals agreed President Donald Trump is religious, making them the subgroup with the highest percentage believing so in a new poll.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA'

Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA' 02:33

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted an unfounded claim that a 75-year-old man critically injured by police in Buffalo may have been trying to sabotage police equipment on behalf of an extremist group. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

