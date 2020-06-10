Tom Travers @timruss2 I think old Abe Lincoln just turned in his grave at Trump's tweet just now! Sorry POTUS, President Linco… https://t.co/oaBEpHwlqw 2 hours ago

We’re Better Than This RT @DanRather: So. Let's set the stage... President Trump has chosen as the venue for his first rally in months, Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of… 3 hours ago

Roy Highfield @ddale8 We don't know about his black supporter base because of the skewed polling, remember he got more than 8% in… https://t.co/V3FmW6THiD 3 hours ago

nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Just 27% of Americans think President Donald Trump is a religious man, poll finds https://t.co/7S87md1fqp https://t.co/z… 3 hours ago

Xavier Cavanaugh🌊🌊 @JoeKilpatrick15 @JohnCornyn So true! and just think President @BarackObama asked all to work to make Healthcare be… https://t.co/S9zyNlY12U 5 hours ago

Yvonne Borseth #TheBaQery @wwg1wga_ @qmaildrops @r @EyesOnQ He knows how it needs to be done, we cant give anyone just cause to come after The President for another I… https://t.co/1vStJvrpTZ 5 hours ago