Ontario premier, health, education ministers being tested for COVID-19
CBC.ca Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are being tested for COVID-19 after Lecce recently came into contact with someone with a confirmed case.
