'Happy anniversary'- Daughter Janhvi wishes late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor



On Tuesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to wish her parents, the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, a "happy wedding anniversary". Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago

Janhvi Kapoor OBSESSED Over Kartik Aaryan's Social Media Page? Here's The Proof!



Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to have found a new obsession. The actress took to Instagram to express her admiration for Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan. Watch the video to know more! Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 04:09 Published on April 29, 2020