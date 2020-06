Penelope Flynn RT @itvnews: Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface on Saturday Night Takeaway https://t.co/GmmLReSJak 2 hours ago Pam Royle Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface on Saturday Night Takeaway https://t.co/1Mfvz2z6To 2 hours ago ITV News Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface on Saturday Night Takeaway https://t.co/GmmLReSJak 3 hours ago phil RT @ppjkis: Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface. White people don’t get it, what they done in the past stays in the past. Pe… 4 hours ago phil Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface. White people don’t get it, what they done in the past stays in… https://t.co/BeyMIcm3ZT 4 hours ago Hazza007 🏁🥊⚽️ BBC News - Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface https://t.co/SSiYFDJoXW The madness continues. 4 hours ago Jeremy Balcombe Absolutely***ridiculous - Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface https://t.co/pGxV1cwbzN 4 hours ago Jim Hawkins Ant and Dec 'sincerely sorry' for using blackface https://t.co/5knFLdTFlT 5 hours ago