Wandering humpback whale likely killed in ship collision, says necropsy team Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The preliminary results of a necropsy on the whale, whose body was found floating downstream from Montreal Tuesday, show signs of acute trauma, said Université de Montréal veterinary Prof. Stéphane Lair. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this ClearChannel RT @CBCMontreal: Wandering humpback whale likely killed in ship collision, says necropsy team https://t.co/Y7FmYQMUDk 9 minutes ago Allister 🌐 Wandering humpback whale likely killed in ship collision, says necropsy team https://t.co/N2VmVDEpGr https://t.co/TpghuOJCIv 17 minutes ago Shiny Happy Media Wandering humpback whale likely killed in ship collision, says necropsy team https://t.co/GiDEpSEUQ5 18 minutes ago CBC Montreal Wandering humpback whale likely killed in ship collision, says necropsy team https://t.co/Y7FmYQMUDk 26 minutes ago Alexandar Pavlov Floating whale carcass found in Varennes likely same humpback wandering Montreal: research group https://t.co/JYPHZGJpA4 1 day ago Frances Bernard Looks lke another large mammal may have died from inner ear injuries caused by high level sound power near nuclear… https://t.co/A5JwO4czEN 1 day ago BlueJaysMamma Floating whale carcass found in Varennes likely same humpback wandering Montreal: research group https://t.co/WIpKVuI8Vb 1 day ago