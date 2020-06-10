TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes attorney general halts probe

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes Arkansas’ attorney general does not obtain personal information of his congregation members as part of an investigation into his false promotion of a product claiming it cured the coronavirus. Bakker’s attorneys said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s efforts were an affront to religious freedom and “disturbing,” […]
US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing

 US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News. William Barr, Attorney General, via 'NYT' Barr insisted that reforms instituted in the 1960s are "working and progress has been...

