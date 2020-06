Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak. The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while […] 👓 View full article