NASCAR announces ban on Confederate flags from all races, events and properties

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 6 hours ago Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag 01:31 Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, wants to change that. At a recent race near Atlanta, the 2018 Daytona...