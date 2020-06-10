Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASCAR announces ban on Confederate flags from all races, events and properties
USATODAY.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
In a statement Wednesday, NASCAR said the presence of the flag runs contrary to its commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all fans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag 01:31

 Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, wants to change that. At a recent race near Atlanta, the 2018 Daytona...

Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published
NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks [Video]

NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks

In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR made a major move on Wednesday. NASCAR has decided to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities. “The presence of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
NASCAR banning Confederate flags [Video]

NASCAR banning Confederate flags

NASCAR will ban the Confederate flag from all racing events.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Related news from verified sources

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

 Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks in a move that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base. 
Brisbane Times

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From Its Events

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From Its Events Watch VideoNASCAR will no longer allow the Confederate flag to be displayed at any of its races or properties. The company said in a statement Wednesday...
Newsy

Motorsport: NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

Motorsport: NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties today, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

SylviaB26189116

Sylvieb007 RT @clearing_fog: This is huge. As someone from the south, I can attest: this is something that will legitimately shift mindsets in the lo… 11 seconds ago

KikiMcMe

⚖ Health Care is a Right. RT @DonLew87: "NASCAR announces ban on Confederate flags from all races, events and properties" https://t.co/5lA6ddPj7X via @usatoday Wow.… 2 minutes ago

Nala70075576

Nala RT @DearAuntCrabby: NASCAR announces ban on Confederate flags from all races, events and properties Bwaahahaaaa!! *sigh* Redneck freak-out… 3 minutes ago

power1035

POWER 103.5 NASCAR announces the ban of Confederate Flags from all races and events https://t.co/6iQ9OvcpwX 4 minutes ago

favoredlegacy

Whitney Earle RT @delawareonline: In a statement Wednesday, NASCAR said the presence of the flag runs contrary to its commitment to providing an inclusiv… 9 minutes ago

nelbuffalo63OH

pat friend RT @donnabrazile: ⁦@NASCAR⁩ announces ban on Confederate flags from all races, events and properties https://t.co/bG2VKnu4hu via @USATODAY 10 minutes ago

blaricci

Ben Lariccia, Jr. RT @rweingarten: NASCAR announces ban on confederate flags from all events and properties https://t.co/nnmlrr0bEQ 10 minutes ago