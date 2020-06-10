NASCAR announces ban on Confederate flags from all races, events and properties
In a statement Wednesday, NASCAR said the presence of the flag runs contrary to its commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all fans.
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, wants to change that. At a recent race near Atlanta, the 2018 Daytona...
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock..
NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks
In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR made a major move on Wednesday.
NASCAR has decided to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities.
“The presence of the..
