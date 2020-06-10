Global  

White House balks, again, at Bolton plan to publish memoir
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has told former national security adviser John Bolton that the manuscript of his forthcoming memoir still contains classified material and could present a national security threat. But Bolton’s lawyer said Wednesday that publication will go ahead as planned on June 23 and he accused the White House of unfairly […]
