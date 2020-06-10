Global  

Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. The baseball-bashing Torkelson played first base in college, but was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred. After having the majors’ worst record last season, Detroit […]
