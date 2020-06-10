Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy
WorldNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure FantasyDonald Trump has attempted to stoke fears among his base—and perhaps to undermine the protests for racial justice that have erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s killing—by suggesting that dangerous antifa operatives have hijacked demonstrations across the country to wreak havoc in American cities. Without evidence, he accused antifa of looting and rioting in Minneapolis. He has suggested that the media is coddling the group, which is “very bad for our country,” and vowed to designate the loose collective, with no apparent structure, a terrorist organization. And, on Tuesday, he promoted an outrageous and baseless conspiracy theory that the 75-year-old man knocked down and injured by police...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' 01:08

 Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police, was trying to "set up" the officers who assaulted him. On...

Related videos from verified sources

Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases [Video]

Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases

As President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar continue to blame the violence at protests around the country on antifa, the anti-facist movement, a new report from Barr’s Justice Department shows..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization [Video]

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization President Donald Trump made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Donald Trump, Twitter Antifa is short for anti-fascist. The term is used broadly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
A Look at Antifa, the Group President Trump Wants to Designate as a Terrorist Organization [Video]

A Look at Antifa, the Group President Trump Wants to Designate as a Terrorist Organization

Antifa has been in the news after President Trump said he would declare the group a terrorist organization. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a look at the controversial group and why Trump has its sights..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this

willapercy

willa percy Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy | Vanity Fair https://t.co/xTnUE8bfHo 48 seconds ago

philipeward

Philip E. Ward Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy https://t.co/yGbcP6LfBc via @VanityFair 8 minutes ago

JeffreyGSmith

Jeff Smith Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy | Vanity Fair https://t.co/tFfGJ9lr5X 18 minutes ago

KistnerMarcia

Canary in the Coal Mine, No Nazis/Racists🌊🏳️‍🌈 RT @ev3ponies: Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy | Vanity Fair https://t.co/6Wf8qLezsk 1 hour ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton Trump dusts off the Nixon playbook ... now fifty years old... The Central Theme: Exploiting Fear. Trump’s Antifa F… https://t.co/30h8FpoZpA 1 hour ago

DavidCable13

David Cable Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy https://t.co/IkfMFLHzNB via @VanityFair 1 hour ago

aemachmedia

aemachmedia I pray that Matthew Gugino recovers fully and an attorney will represent him to sue OANN and Trump for defamation/l… https://t.co/a2SoebvqeX 1 hour ago

jimcombs

Jim Combs Trump’s Antifa Fearmongering Looks Like Pure Fantasy | Vanity Fair https://t.co/sIy4gbPdCN 1 hour ago