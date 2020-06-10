Global  

Sanders: 'I have a better relationship with Joe Biden than I had with Hillary Clinton'
WorldNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Sanders: 'I have a better relationship with Joe Biden than I had with Hillary Clinton'Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden wins West Virginia primary Biden wins Georgia primary The Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia MORE (I-Vt.) said he has “a better relationship” with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police Biden fundraiser with Harris raises .5 million President sinks amid stumbles over protests MORE than he had with former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton:...
