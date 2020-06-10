Global  

Due To COVID-19 And George Floyd, Sen. Warren Would Be A Better VP Than Klobuchar

Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Due To COVID-19 And George Floyd, Sen. Warren Would Be A Better VP Than KlobucharArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “It feels like something that didn’t have to happen.” This is what Senator Elizabeth Warren said when asked about her older brother dying of the coronavirus, a virus that has now killed over 100,000 other Americans. Something else that did not have to happen was the death of George Floyd, the latest example of America’s racist police brutality crisis against African Americans. While serving as Minnesota’s chief prosecutor between 1999 and 2007, Amy Klobuchar declined to bring charges against more than two dozen officers who had killed citizens while on duty. The officer that killed Floyd was one of them. Traps and Double Standards Maybe Sen....
