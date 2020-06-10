Due To COVID-19 And George Floyd, Sen. Warren Would Be A Better VP Than Klobuchar
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “It feels like something that didn’t have to happen.” This is what Senator Elizabeth Warren said when asked about her older brother dying of the coronavirus, a virus that has now killed over 100,000 other Americans. Something else that did not have to happen was the death of George Floyd, the latest example of America’s racist police brutality crisis against African Americans. While serving as Minnesota’s chief prosecutor between 1999 and 2007, Amy Klobuchar declined to bring charges against more than two dozen officers who had killed citizens while on duty. The officer that killed Floyd was one of them. Traps and Double Standards Maybe Sen....
Amy Klobuchar wants to be Joe Biden's VP. But, according to Business Insider, her ties to law enforcement may hamper her chances to get the job. Police union and law enforcement PACs have given $15,000 to Sen. Amy Klobuchar since she took office in 2007. This revelation comes from the Center for...