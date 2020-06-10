Global  

Mike Pompeo rips into HSBC for 'corporate kowtow'
WorldNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo rips into HSBC for 'corporate kowtow'Previous Next The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has criticized the British bank HSBC for supporting China’s move to end Hong Kong’s autonomy, calling it a “corporate kowtow.” Pompeo said the US was ready to assist Britain with whatever it needed after Beijing reportedly threatened to punish HSBC and break its commitments to build nuclear power plants in the country if the UK did not allow the Chinese...
