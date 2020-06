Deana RT @RealJamesWoods: California deputy shot in head in 'ambush' attack, investigators say // Rhetoric kills. #DemocratsDividingAmerica htt… 3 seconds ago WSPA 7News “We feel that this was an ambush, that he planned it, that he intended for officers to come out of the police depar… https://t.co/UivXG62wCM 21 seconds ago Chris Cranis ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! His life matters! WTF!!!!! Where are our elected leaders?!?? https://t.co/FOsVLUyMAe 27 seconds ago DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Manhunt underway in California after a deputy was shot in 'ambush' attack via WAAY 31 News https://t.co/X5NEeJFXVm 31 seconds ago Leyla Alvarez RT @joshdcaplan: PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A central California sheriffs deputy was shot in the head early Wednesday in an “ambush” attack… 58 seconds ago