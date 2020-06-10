Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Balks Again at John Bolton’s Plan to Publish His Memoirs

TIME Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

White House balks, again, at Bolton plan to publish memoir

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has told former national security adviser John Bolton that the manuscript of his forthcoming memoir still contains classified...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this