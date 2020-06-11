Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says
Reuters Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The United States may see 200,000 deaths because of the coronavirus at some point in September, a leading expert said, while total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday as governments relax restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No coronavirus deaths in Scotland for second consecutive day

No coronavirus deaths in Scotland for second consecutive day 00:49

 Coronavirus is “in retreat” in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared as she reported there have been no new deaths from the disease for the second day in a row. Ms Sturgeon said that 2,415 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died - no change on the previous day’s...

Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Reports 410 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Additional Deaths [Video]

Pennsylvania Reports 410 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Additional Deaths

Pennsylvania reports 410 new cases of coronavirus and 48 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 76,846 cases and 6,062 deaths

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown [Video]

Neil Ferguson: Coronavirus deaths could have been halved with earlier lockdown

The number of deaths from coronavirus could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier, an expert who advised the Government on restrictions has said. Neil Ferguson, professor of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Iran braces for new coronavirus wave after surge in infections [Video]

Iran braces for new coronavirus wave after surge in infections

As hard-hit country sees record number of COVID-19 cases, authorities threaten to reimpose restricting measures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Tweets about this

HNOzgen

Neşe Özgen RT @Reuters: U.S. could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says https://t.co/69YG6gNRYE https://t.co/blOv0c3LJ7 4 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @MomentaryReview: US could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says https://t.co/iGvRtMs2MF 6 seconds ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now US could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says https://t.co/iGvRtMs2MF 47 seconds ago

InconvenientTr5

Inconvenient Truth 🌊🌊🌊 #USA could reach 200,000 #coronavirus #deaths in September, expert says. #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/LU8d0K37p2 52 seconds ago