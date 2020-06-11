U.S. could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () The United States may see 200,000 deaths because of the coronavirus at some point in September, a leading expert said, while total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday as governments relax restrictions.
Coronavirus is “in retreat” in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared as she reported there have been no new deaths from the disease for the second day in a row. Ms Sturgeon said that 2,415 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died - no change on the previous day’s...