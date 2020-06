Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. cruised down the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has been one of NASCAR’s biggest winners over the last three years, but failed to find […] 👓 View full article