Coronavirus latest: US passes 2 million confirmed cases
Deutsche Welle Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Researchers say the US may have 200,000 deaths by September. Meanwhile, Germany will end its border controls for all EU citizens on June 15. Follow DW for the latest.
Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers [Video]

Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers

Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel. The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 305 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — one more bed than reported on Tuesday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:45Published
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million

The total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday. Health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested. So far in June, there has been an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 6.5m as New Zealand records no new infection for 13 days

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 6.5m as New Zealand records no new infection for 13 days Coronavirus has infected more than 6.5 million people across the world and killed more than 386,000 according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

The Latest: Pakistan surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

 ISLAMABAD — The number of new coronavirus infections in Pakistan continued to spiral upward, as thenation of 220 million people surpassed 100,000 cases as of...
SeattlePI.com


