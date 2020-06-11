Coronavirus latest: US passes 2 million confirmed cases
Thursday, 11 June 2020 (
4 hours ago)
Researchers say the US may have 200,000 deaths by September. Meanwhile, Germany will end its border controls for all EU citizens on June 15. Follow DW for the latest.
