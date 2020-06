BHP gets approval to destroy 40 Aboriginal heritage sites just days after Rio Tinto controversy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Despite debate still raging over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge heritage site, BHP received approval on May 29 to destroy 40 significant heritage sites for the expansion of its South Flank mine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Duska Sulicich BHP gets approval to destroy 40 Aboriginal heritage sites just days after Rio Tinto controversy https://t.co/6sGX7VF2GM via @theage 19 minutes ago Kate Hedley RT @WAtoday: Pilbara miner BHP gained ministerial consent to destroy 40 Aboriginal heritage sites just five days after rival Rio Tinto caus… 20 minutes ago WAtoday Pilbara miner BHP gained ministerial consent to destroy 40 Aboriginal heritage sites just five days after rival Rio… https://t.co/jUXAf2IY7b 32 minutes ago What Century are we in ? Someone is Tone Deaf: BHP gets approval to destroy 40 Aboriginal heritage sites 5 days after Rio Tinto controversy https://t.co/OZIgYaZYEA 34 minutes ago